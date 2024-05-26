DDMAs urged to take steps for coping with upcoming flood, heavy rains

KARACHI - The Director Operations, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh, Imdad Hussain Siddiqui has called upon all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to take comprehensive measures in view of the upcoming flood and heavy rain season in the province. He emphasized the critical need for proactive steps to protect lives and infrastructure. While speaking in a workshop, he stated, “It is imperative that all DDMAs across Sindh implement robust mitigation strategies to minimize the impact of floods and heavy rains. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities is our foremost priority.”