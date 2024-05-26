Sunday, May 26, 2024
ECP issues notices to 98 politicians including former lawmakers

Staff Reporter
May 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notices to 98 politicians including former lawmakers for failing to submit financial assets details.    The election regulatory authority, in this list issued notices, to over forty MPs currently in Sindh Assembly (SA) and Balochistan Assembly, for not submitting financial details, according to the sources.  The electoral watchdog will hear the case on 29 May of these MPs for who have yet to submit details. The MNAs from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are included in it.

