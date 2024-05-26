Efforts afoot to operationalise Punjab's first cancer hospital, says CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her satisfaction with the Field Hospitals and Clinic on Wheels project.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the chief minister disclosed that measures were in progress to operationalise the province's first government-run cancer hospital.

She also unveiled plans for launching projects aimed at establishing comprehensive cardiology blocks in each district.

Acknowledging the benefits of health reforms, Maryam stressed an increasing dedication to further serving the populace, particularly in regions where healthcare infrastructure is lacking.

She said that these efforts encompassed the provision of state-of-the-art facilities and ongoing enhancements to health centres and hospitals throughout the province.

She explained that through the Field Hospitals and Clinic on Wheels project, the monitoring of services for treating numerous patients was actively underway.

While underscoring the significance of every sector, the chief minister particularly emphasised the improvement of healthcare facilities across Punjab.