Sunday, May 26, 2024
Eight injured in cylinder blast at Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar

Agencies
May 26, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI    -   Eight people, including children and women, suffered burn injuries when a cylinder exploded at a house in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area. A cylinder blast occurred at a house near Soldier Bazaar No 1 in Karachi as a result of which eight members of the same family sustained injuries. Children and women were among the injured. The explosion also damaged the building. According to the rescue officials, the injured were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, where doctors said condition of the injured was out of danger. All of them have 15 to 20 percent burns. Police said initially reports suggest the incident appeared to be an accident. However, investigation was being made keeping in view every angle.

Agencies

