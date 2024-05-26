Farmers advised to prepare land for sesame cultivation from June

FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised farmers to ensure preparation of their land for cultivation of sesame (Til) from June. A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Saturday that sesame is a cash crop which not only plays a vital role in catering to domestic food requirements and mitigate the financial constraints of the growers but can also help stabilize the national economy through its export. He said that Pakistan had earned 1.5 billion dollars from sesame exports this year. This volume could be enhanced up to 3 billion dollars per annum if the growers could cultivate this commodity on time by using latest technologies, he added. He said that best time for sesame cultivation is from June to mid of July. The growers should use highly quality seed of approved varieties like Anmol-2023, Faisalabad Til, TH-6, TS-5 and Til-18, etc. He said that sesame had 28 mg/kg calcium, 23 mg/kg iron and 13 mg/kg copper which were very essential for human bones. The sesame seed also comprised more than 50 percent high quality edible oil and 22 percent protein. This commodity is widely used in bakery, fast food and feed sectors whereas its oil is in high demand for manufacturing medicines, perfumes, soaps, carbon paper, etc. Therefore, the farmers should cultivate the sesame crop over maximum space of their land as it has an attractive market value which would play a dynamic role in mitigating financial sufferings of the growers, he added.