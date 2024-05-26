‘Federal Ombudsman’s efforts boost public trust’

Abbottabad - The commitment of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi to provide justice to the public has significantly increased trust in the Federal Ombudsman institution. This was stated by the Regional Incharge Abdul Ghafoor Baig in a press statement. He said the institution strives to deliver affordable and prompt justice, earning the status of a people’s court where individuals from all walks of life can approach without fear to resolve their issues.

Baig mentioned a growing number of complaints from citizens against federal departments and other institutions, indicating rising public confidence in the Federal Ombudsman. Most complaints are about incorrect readings and excessive bills from WAPDA, and issues with NADRA, the Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Postal Life Insurance, CPEC, Pakistan Railways, Sui Gas, the Postal Department, the Controller Military Pensions, Cantonment Boards, the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution, and the Passport Office. Retired army personnel also seek assistance for their pension issues.

He stated that under Article 17 of the Federal Ombudsman’s jurisdiction, surprise inspections of various departments are conducted to ensure timely resolution of public issues suffering from negligence and delays. Once a decision is made in any case, its implementation is ensured without compromise.

The primary priority of the Federal Ombudsman institution is to promptly address complainants’ grievances within the bounds of the law, with zero tolerance for negligence.