Fireworks explode, roof collapses in Khurarianwala

FAISALABAD - A huge quantity of fireworks exploded which led to a collapsed roof in the area of Khurarianwala police station. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some accused had set up a firework factory in a room of a Havaili at Chak No.210-RB but the fireworks accidentally caught fire and exploded. As a result, the roof of the Havaili caved in and the fire engulfed the entire surroundings. On information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after a hectic effort of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported, the spokesman added. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed the SP Jaranwala division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the accused. Khurarianwala police lodged a complaint of the incident while an investigation is under progress, he added.

Motorcyclist dies in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider was injured in a road accident in the area of Madina Town police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding motorcycle collided with an auto-rickshaw in front of Askari Bank near the Hockey Stadium, Susan Road. As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Yousuf, 68, received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his pillion rider, Muhammad Arshad, 65, to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in a critical condition, he added.

Test schedule for PHP recruitment issued

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have released schedule for physical measurement/test for recruitment of constables, lady constables and head constables in Faisalabad region. A PHP spokesman said here on Saturday that the test would be organised in Tariq Mujahid Police Lines Jail Road near University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) from May 27 to 29, 2024. He said the physical measurement/test of male and female candidates belonging to district Faisalabad would be held on Monday, May 27, followed by the measurement/test of the candidates belonging to districts Jhang and Chiniot on May 29, 2024. Similarly, the physical measurement/test of the male and female candidates belonging to district Toba Tek Singh be arranged on Wednesday, May 29. All eligible candidates were directed to reach Mujahid Police Lines Faisalabad at 5 a.m. They should also brought their roll number slips and original CNIC. More information in this regard could be obtained through telephone number 041-9330700, he added.

6 fesco officers reshuffled

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has reshuffled its six officers to improve departmental performance and service delivery. A FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that Director General HR Farrukh Aftab has issued notification for transfer and posting of six FESCO officers. Giving details, he said that Chief Engineer Customer Services/General Manager (C&CS) Engineer Sadaf Naz was transferred and appointed as Director General MIRAD, Chief Engineer (O&N) T&G Rao Mubasshar as General Manager Commercial & Customer Services, Superintending Engineer FESCO Headquarters Faisal Raza Marth as Chief Engineer (Development) PMU, Superintending Engineer FESCO Headquarters Muhammad Waqas Baig as Chief Engineer (O&M) T&G, Director AMI Asghar Hussain Qazlibash as Chief Engineer Customer Services and Superintending Engineer FESCO Headquarters Muhammad Munawwar Khan as Chief Engineer (Planning & Designing). All these officers have taken over the charge of their new offices and started performing duties, he added.