Girl dies, 3 injured in Rawalpindi road mishap

RAWALPINDI - A young girl died while three people were injured when an over speeding car driven by female driver ran over pedestrians here on Saturday. According to details, a recklessly driven car crushed the pedestrian crossing road in Chuhar Chowk area of Rawalpindi. As a result of accident, a young girl died on the spot while three others sustained injuries. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the car and arrested the female driver who was being investigated after registering a case against her.