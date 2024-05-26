Sunday, May 26, 2024
Girl dies, 3 injured in Rawalpindi road mishap

May 26, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   A young girl died while three people were injured when an over speeding car driven by female driver ran over pedestrians here on Saturday. According to details, a recklessly driven car crushed the pedestrian crossing road in Chuhar Chowk area of Rawalpindi. As a result of accident, a young girl died on the spot while three others sustained injuries. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. 

The police impounded the car and arrested the female driver who was being investigated after registering a case against her. 

