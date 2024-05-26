Gold rate decreases by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs240,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs240,200 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 to Rs205,761 from Rs205,933 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs188,615 from Rs188,772, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs,2,800 and Rs.2,400.54 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,333 from $2,338, the association reported.