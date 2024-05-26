JI to start movement for constitutional supremacy after Eid

The Jamaat-e-Islami announced on Sunday to start a movement for the constitutional supremacy after Eidul Azha.

This remark was made by the party's chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in a presser in Lahore.

JI emir said the country has been suffering from varied forms of slavery for the past 76 years because the elites have taken a complete hold.”

He said those who have come to power through rigging cannot stem the country out of crisis as they do not enjoy the trust of the people.

He said the incumbent rulers who have come to power through the form-47s wanted to develop ties with India while claiming that it was the agenda of United States.

He applauded the role of South Africa in taking Israel to ICJ as the problem of Gaza was an humanitarian one while also lambasting the Pakistani rulers for not criticizing Israel, let alone at the forefront.

He said “the supremacy of the constitution is very important as if the country runs constitutionally, it is better for everyone and when it isviolated, both the country and the institutions are ruined.”

He said Pakistan can reduce its ever-increasing gas import bills if it completes Pak-Iran gas pipeline.