Journalists playing important role in formation of a peaceful society: DPO

KHANEWAL - District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak has said that journalists plays an important role in the formation and development of a peaceful society. The police and media works side-by- side. The purpose of both is to establish law and order in the society and to prevent crimes. To achieve this goal, the respected journalist community should fully cooperate with the local police to prevent any crime or social evils in the society because it is not possible to control crime without the positive support of media. Appreciating the meaningful and positive efforts of the journalist community for the field of journalism, he asked them to strengthen the hands of the police to arrest the perpetrators of crime and ensure their individual and collective role while working with the police to create a crime-free society. He further said that the problems faced by journalists should be brought to his notice in a positive manner so that their problems may be addressed. DPO said that Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr Usman Anwar has put new life into Punjab Police through special initiatives with the best strategy. Police Stations, Police Service Centres, Police Protection Centre and Khanewal Safe City in Khanewal have been built in beautiful, sophisticated and charming style to provide the best environment to the public where the deployed staff is always busy to serve the citizens. He said that the services and sacrifices of Khanewal police cannot be forgotten. By showing bravery and courage, the police officers and youths have achieved important successes against the criminal elements in Khanewal district.