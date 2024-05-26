K-Electric warns of power cut to Sindh govt over unpaid dues

K-Electric on Saturday issued a stern warning to cut off electricity to the departments of the Sindh government over remaining dues amounting to billions of rupees.

Sources close to the development revealed that the Government of Sindh and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) have not made any payments to K-Electric since January

The non-payment of dues has led to a financial crisis for K-Electric, causing significant difficulties in network maintenance.

In response to these unpaid dues, KE issued letters to key officials, including the Sindh Secretary of Finance and the Mayor of Karachi, urging immediate payment of the outstanding electricity bills.

In May, K-Electric sent five letters to remind immediate payment of the remaining dues.

The Water and Sewerage Board alone owes K-Electric 5 billion rupees.

K-Electric has warned that if payments are not made soon, the network could fail, leading to prolonged power outages in the metropolis.

A day earlier, in a move to address the power outage issue, K-Electric and the Sindh government decided to form a joint committee in Karachi.

A high-level meeting was held today between Sindh Government and K-Electric to discuss power Supply and load shedding in Karachi.

Sindh Government was represented by Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, while K-Electric was represented by their CEO Moonis Alvi along with senior officials and the company’s leadership.

During the meeting, it was decided to form a joint committee consisting of representatives of Sindh Government and K-Electric to address load shedding and other issues of the city. The committee will jointly work on addressing public grievances, ensuring timely bill payments, and developing strategies to minimize load shedding and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city.

CEO OF K-Electric while reiterating the power utility’s commitment to provide complete cooperation to the residents of city during heatwave highlighted that uninterrupted power supply is not possible without payments of bills.