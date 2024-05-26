KP budget jugglery of words: Muqam

Swabi - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Saffron, Engr Amir Muqam said here on Saturday that there is no agenda for the betterment of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rulers, which he called a great misfortune.

Addressing the Tehsil Chota Lahor Bar Association, he said that the KP government should focus on attracting foreign investors, working for the welfare of the people, and reducing inflation, similar to the federal government’s efforts. “We are all Pakistanis and we must work with full dedication and determination for the betterment and prosperity of Pakistan and its people,” he declared.

Muqam criticized the PTI government, questioning, “You are insulting the mandate of the people. In 10 years, what big project did you start and how many investors did you bring from foreign countries?” He also condemned the damage caused by the 2014 sit-in and the May 9 events, urging for development and progress instead of harm.

Muqam pointed out that it is unprecedented for the federal budget not to be presented, yet the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government presented its budget on Friday. “It’s not wise to present a budget on assumptions because you don’t know how much you’ll get from the federal government,” he said, adding that the KP government should have waited for the federal budget to be presented.

The visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to the district has been postponed to Tuesday, according to Sohail Yousafzai, district President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). The Chief Minister was scheduled to inaugurate the extension project of Pehur High Level Canal (PHLC) in Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate. The postponement occurred because he was invited to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting at the last minute. The SIFC apex committee meeting was scheduled for Saturday, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif invited him after the intervention of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.