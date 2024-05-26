Lifting of ban on Afghan lamb import demanded

Khyber - People from different walks of life have demanded that authorities lift the ban on importing lamb from Afghanistan to Pakistan via the Torkham border, allowing tribesmen to perform the sacrificial rite for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

In a “Meet the Press” held at the Landi Kotal Press Club in district Khyber on Saturday, tehsil chairman Haji Shah Khalid, Malik Masel Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami district leader Murad Hussain Afridi, local head of Tehreek-e-Insaf Zarbullah Shinwari, Najeeb Khawrichan, and others stated that while lamb and sheep for sacrificial purposes are imported from Afghanistan through Chaman, Kharlachi, and Ghulam Khan crossings, the ban at the Torkham border is unjust to locals.

They noted that although sheep and lamb are not banned items, their import has been restricted at the Torkham border for unknown reasons for the past few years. They argued that lifting the restriction would add additional custom duties to the national exchequer and allow locals to obtain sacrificial animals at sensible rates.

They emphasized that the majority of tribesmen are jobless and cannot afford expensive sacrificial animals available in other towns.