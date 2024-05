LAHORE - Pakistan’s veteran tennis star Rashid Malik and Sheheryar Salamat moved to the second round of the ITF Senior Masters in Pattaya, Thailand. In the first match, Rashid Malik thrashed Japan’s Kuziko Nakamura 6-0, 6-0 to move into the second round, while another Pakistani player Sheheryar Salamat outpaced Mancika Tushbaki 6-1, 7-6. A good number of Pakistani senior players are exhibiting their prowess in this tournament.