Manchester United stun Manchester City to win FA Cup

WEMBLEY - Manchester United upset Manchester City to win the FA Cup with a shock 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium here on Saturday. City were hot favourites to win a second successive Premier League and FA Cup double. Yet Eric Ten Hag found a way to neutralise Pep Guardiola’s side as first-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and KobbieMainoo put United on course to win the FA Cup for the first time in eight years.

Jeremy Doku’s late strike in the 87th minute slipped past Andre Onana, but it wasn’t enough to save City.Ten Hag celebrated by hoisting the Cup triumphantly in the Royal Box. Reflecting on his future, he remarked, “This is a project for me. When I came in, it was a mess. Now we are better. We are not where we want to be.” City’s manager Pep Guardiola graciously conceded, “Congratulations to United. It was a tight game. They scored two goals, and we couldn’t score more.”The victory provides a significant boost for Ten Hag, whose future had been uncertain. United’s performance echoed Alex Ferguson’s 1990 FA Cup triumph, which turned his managerial career around.

Ferguson and United shareholder Jim Ratcliffe, who oversees football operations at Old Trafford, watched the match from the stands. Despite the victory, Ratcliffe will have to address United’s eighth-place Premier League finish and their early Champions League exit.

Ten Hag attributed the season’s struggles to a lengthy injury list but highlighted his success, having won two trophies in three cup final appearances with United. He ended United’s six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup last year and has now avenged their FA Cup final loss to City from the previous year. United also secured a spot in the Europa League, avoiding a season without European competition. City, despite their recent Premier League success, looked lackluster and failed tomaintain their domestic dominance.

United capitalized on City’s uncharacteristic mistakes, with Garnacho and Mainoo scoring from defensive errors.

Despite Doku’s late goal, United’s defense held firm to ensure a famous victory.As the final whistle blew, Ten Hag stood in the sunshine, relieved and jubilant, celebrating a win that could either extend his tenure or mark a triumphant end to his stint at Old Trafford.