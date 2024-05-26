May 9 riots: Lahore police arrest Shah Mahmood Qureshi in eight more cases

The Lahore police on Sunday arrested PTI Senior Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi in eight more cases related to May 9 riots.

A special police team from Lahore arrived at Adiala Jail, where the former foreign minister is currently held for his involvement in the May 9 cases, to take him into custody.

The investigation team sought court approval to transfer Qureshi to Lahore, but the court denied the request citing “security concerns.” Instead, the court granted a three-day physical remand of Qureshi to the investigation team.

The police team recorded Qureshi’s statement at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, and he will be presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court via video link.

Earlier, on January 30, a special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced both former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison in the cipher case.

The cipher case revolves around a diplomatic document that the Federal Investigation Agency’s charge sheet alleges was not returned by Imran Khan. The PTI claimed the document contained a threat from the United States to remove Imran Khan from office.

Imran Khan and Qureshi have been on trial in the cipher case at Adiala Jail since last year, accused of distorting the facts of the diplomatic cipher. Both leaders are charged with conspiring to misuse the cipher’s contents for malicious purposes.