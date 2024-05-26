Mehmood Jafri promises permanent jobs for Income Tax cricket stars

LAHORE - Syed Mehmood Hussain Jafri, Chief Commissioner of the Large Tax Office (LTO) Lahore, has announced that top performers in the Income Tax cricket team will be awarded permanent jobs as it will help players focus on their game without worrying about their livelihoods. “As a first-class cricketer myself and President Inland Revenue Sports Board, I am committed to promoting sports activities among FBR employees, particularly cricket,” said Jafri. “Our team has been competing in the President Trophy Grade-2, and we aim to qualify for the PCB Grade-1 event.

“The players who excel during the Grade-2 event will not only be honored but also given permanent jobs,” he said. He announced that any bowler who takes five wickets or more, or any batter who scores a century during the President’s Trophy Grade-2 event, will receive cash prizes. “This initiative aims to encourage a competitive environment among the team and players,” he added. Emphasizing the importance of sports in the department, Jafri said: “Besides cricket, we also support other sports, including rowing, badminton, and basketball. We want our players to shine in national tournaments and bring accolades to our department.”

The Chief Commissioner LTO Lahore highlighted the Prime Minister’s directives to restore departmental sports. “Our department has a long history in sports, producing players who have represented Pakistan internationally. Notable names include former PCB Chairman Khalid Mehmood, Shahid Nazir, Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Yousaf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Aleem Dar, Ashraf Ali, and Saadat Ali.”

Sharing future plans, Jafri revealed: “We are working to develop our own sports infrastructure. Discussions are ongoing with the LDA to secure land for this purpose. Once completed, our players will have a dedicated facility to train year-round, enhancing their fitness and preparation for national and international events. Our top priority is to support our athletes and promote a culture of excellence in sports within the department.”