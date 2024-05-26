Sunday, May 26, 2024
MNA Jamshaid Dasti, 15 unknown accomplices booked for interference in state affairs

Agencies
May 26, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH    -    MNA Jamshaid Ahmed Khan Dasti and another 15 unknown persons were booked after they threatened the price control magistrate and damaged an official state-owned vehicle here on Saturday. According to a police spokesman, a price control team inspected different shops to discourage artificial inflation and imposed a fine on two shops.  The shop owners called MNA Jamshaid Dasti and sought help to avoid paying a fine.

MNA Jamshaid Dasti, along with another 15 unknown persons, rushed to the site and tore the receipts for the fine.  Meanwhile, he also threatened the team. The unknown person also damaged the vehicle.

Following an application from price control magistrate Sana Ullah Khan, a case was registered against the MNA and his unknown accomplices under PPC sections 427, 506, 148, 149, and 186.

Agencies

