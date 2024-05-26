Sunday, May 26, 2024
Murder suspect escapes from police lock up

Agencies
May 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   A murder accused escaped from the custody of the investigation police in Misri Shah here on Saturday. A case has been registered against two officials. The case was registered on the report of Incharge of Investigation Misri Shah Waseem Obaidullah, in which sub-inspector Arshad and constable Imtiaz Hussain have been declared guilty of negligence. It has been stated in the FIR that the two police officers were bringing the accused, Amin alias Ladi, on a motorcycle from Mayo Hospital to Masri Shah police station when the accused escaped by removing his handcuffs near Garhi Shahu Chowk.

Agencies

