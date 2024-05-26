NA speaker hails ICJ’s verdict on Israel’s military operation in Rafah

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq has hailed the ICJ’s verdict on Israel’s military operation in Rafah.

Speaker NA , welcoming ICJ’s ruling, stated that ICJ has revealed the Israel’s atrocities and brutal reality in front of the world.

Judges at the top United Nations (UN) court ordered Israel other day (Friday) to immediately halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling in South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide.

Saqid asserted Israel hasn’t stopped the genocide of innocent Palestinians despite international court’s orders and global protests, he regarded Israel’s acts terrorism.

Speaker stressed that Israel has killed 36,000 innocent Palestinians including children and women and injured 84, 000 individuals. He added that Israel’s brutalities were ongoing in Rafah since May 7 after Gaza.