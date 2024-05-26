Sunday, May 26, 2024
Nasir Academy, Vipers Club win in 3rd Int’l Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball

Staff Reporter
May 26, 2024
LAHORE   -   The 3rd International Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament, being organized by Usman Basketball Club with the Karachi Basketball Association’s approval and Shamsi Academy’s support, saw decisive outcomes in two matches held at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh, Karachi. In the first match, Nasir Academy triumphed over Kiyani Academy with a score of 33-25. Leading the charge for Nasir Academy, Abdul Samad scored 16 points, followed by Ali Chan Zeb with 11 points, and Asad Ali with 6 points. For Kiyani Academy, Jazay managed 9 points, Ali scored 8, and Ansh added 7 points. The second match saw Vipers Club defeating Runners Academy by 45-39. Vipers Club’s Ghulam Abbas was the standout performer with 21 points, while Aniq and Ali contributed 10 points each. On the opposing side, Malik scored 18 points, Inzamam 8 points, and Afaq 6 points.

Staff Reporter

