Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed his condolence on the martyrdom of Pakistan Army’s officers in a terrorist attack in Hasan Khel area of Peshawar.

The martyred officers included Captain Hasnain and Havaldar Shafiqullah of security forces.

Gandapur said the security forces had made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism which would never go in vain.

Entire the nation is standing firm beside the security forces in war against terrorism, he concluded.