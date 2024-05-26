Sunday, May 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

No threat of drought in Cholistan: MD CDA

Our Staff Reporter
May 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   Managing Director, Cholistan Development Authority (CDA), Naeem Iqbal Sayyed has said that there was no threat of drought like situation in Cholistan desert area. Talking to media persons here Saturday, he said that CDA had taken practical measures to deal with situation caused by the current heat wave in Cholistan desert area. “We have been taking immediate steps to resolve the situation caused by the current heat wave in the region,” he said. He said that people living in Cholistan had been provided potable water for them and their cattle through water pipelines. He opined that shepherds used to do migration from Cholistan desrert during month from March to July every year. When wheat harvest season starts, shepherd used to migrate from Cholistan desert, he said and added, CDA has ensured provision of water to people of Cholistan through pipelines round the clock.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1716695322.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024