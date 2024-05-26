The assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948, shocked the world and left a permanent mark on India’s history. Gandhi, the revered leader of India’s independence movement, was shot and killed by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist who opposed Gandhi’s efforts towards Hindu-Muslim unity. Gandhi’s assassination was a tragic culmination of the religious and political tensions that plagued India during its partition. His death plunged the nation into mourning and sparked widespread condemnation. Despite his physical absence, Gandhi’s principles of non-violence and civil disobedience continue to inspire movements for social justice and peace worldwide, ensuring his legacy endures.