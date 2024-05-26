Patwari held for fake property transfer

ABBOTTABAD - The Anti-Corruption Police in Abbottabad have arrested a Patwari for registering a fake property transfer. The case, filed at the Anti-Corruption Police Station Abbottabad by complainant Khadi Khan, alleges that Patwari Qazi Shoaib of the Rajoia area facilitated a deal for two kanals of land for 4 million rupees with the accused Khaliq Uz Zaman due to their personal relationship. Additionally, Qazi Shoaib collected 160,000 rupees under the cover of transfer and bank fees. A few days later, he handed over a fake transfer document and receipts to Khadi Khan.