Sunday, May 26, 2024
Patwari held for fake property transfer

APP
May 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ABBOTTABAD   -   The Anti-Corruption Police in Abbottabad have arrested a Patwari for registering a fake property transfer. The case, filed at the Anti-Corruption Police Station Abbottabad by complainant Khadi Khan, alleges that Patwari Qazi Shoaib of the Rajoia area facilitated a deal for two kanals of land for 4 million rupees with the accused Khaliq Uz Zaman due to their personal relationship. Additionally, Qazi Shoaib collected 160,000 rupees under the cover of transfer and bank fees. A few days later, he handed over a fake transfer document and receipts to Khadi Khan.

APP

