Petition filed in PHC against army officers’ induction in civil services

Peshawar - The direct induction of army offic ers into Pakistan’s civil service was contested in the Peshawar High Court on Saturday.

Advocate Ali Azim Afridi filed the writ, challenging Rule 3 of the Civil Service of Pakistan 1954, which allows army officers to join the civil service without undergoing the standard test and interview.

The writ lists the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice, the Secretary Establishment in Islamabad, the Provincial Ministry of Law and Justice, the principal secretaries to the president and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor, and the chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission as respondents.

The petition calls for the court to declare these rules null and void, deeming the recruitment of army officers into the civil service illegal.

It argues that while civil service officers join through a rigorous test and interview process conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission, army officers are inducted based solely on their military tests and interviews, despite significant differences in the backgrounds and training of civil and military services.

The petition notes the absence of a similar mechanism for lawyers and the general public, advocating for equal recruitment opportunities. The petitioner contends that the current rules violate the principles of justice and fair play, urging the court to deem them unconstitutional and unlawful.