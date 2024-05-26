PHA puts water pots for birds in parks

Rawalpindi - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi in view of the extreme hot weather in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has placed water pots for birds in the parks and under the flyovers in the garrison city.

Following the instructions of Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, PHA has put specially made water pots in the parks, green belts and under the flyovers of Rawalpindi city, informed PHA spokesperson on Saturday. In the city, parks and under the flyovers, provision of drinking water pots for birds has been made to protect the birds from extreme weather conditions and scorching sun as heatwave prevailing with higher mercury in the twin cities. According to the instructions of Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Ahmad Hasan Ranjha, PHA workers have been tasked in all public parks and flyovers of Rawalpindi city to keep drinking water pots specially to protect the birds from severe weather effects and hot sun. Amidst extreme hot and scorching sun in Rawalpindi, water pots for birds have been arranged because the birds often die due to extreme hot weather conditions and non-availability of water especially in the urban areas.

In big cities, most of the birds used to nestle in the parks and under flyovers during daytime to protect themselves from scorching sun and extreme weather conditions. In the intense heat and under the scorching sun, birds used to wander in search of water and many birds faint due to lack of water and thirst. Sometimes the non-availability of water proves fatal for the birds as well.

Therefore, the decision has been taken to relief the birds amidst extreme weather conditions in the twin cities. It has often been witnessed that birds often reach the balconies of the houses in search of shelter in the hot weather, so the public is also requested to keep water and millet in the balcony of their houses so that the birds could shelter in this hot season. Providing drinking water is considered as a great virtue and charity and the search for water for birds in urban areas especially in extreme heat and sun is sometimes life-threatening. Public has also been urged to put water on their roofs and balconies for birds, which is a great virtue.