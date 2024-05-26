PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to 'One China' policy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan adheres to 'One China' policy, regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China and supports the Chinese government's efforts for national reunification.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, he said as an iron-brother and a strategic partner of China, Pakistan has always extended its principled support to the Chinese position on Taiwan and will continue to do so.

He said the so-called elections or transition of the self-proclaimed government in Taiwan do not change the objective facts on the Taiwan issue.