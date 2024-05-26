Sunday, May 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to 'One China' policy

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to 'One China' policy
Web Desk
1:14 PM | May 26, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan adheres to 'One China' policy, regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China and supports the Chinese government's efforts for national reunification.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, he said as an iron-brother and a strategic partner of China, Pakistan has always extended its principled support to the Chinese position on Taiwan and will continue to do so.

He said the so-called elections or transition of the self-proclaimed government in Taiwan do not change the objective facts on the Taiwan issue.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1716695322.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024