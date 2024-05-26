Sunday, May 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM Shehbaz, PPP delegation discuss political situation

PM Shehbaz, PPP delegation discuss political situation
Web Desk
10:53 AM | May 26, 2024
National

A delegation of Pakistan People's Party called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

The delegation included former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sherry Rehman.

They discussed the overall political situation of the country and deliberated on the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 during the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present on this occasion.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1716695322.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024