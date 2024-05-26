PM Shehbaz, PPP delegation discuss political situation

A delegation of Pakistan People's Party called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

The delegation included former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sherry Rehman.

They discussed the overall political situation of the country and deliberated on the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 during the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present on this occasion.