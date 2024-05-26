Sunday, May 26, 2024
PM vows to take  Pak-Iran bilateral ties to new heights

MATEEN HAIDER
May 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won the heart of the Iranian Supreme Leader Syyed Ali Khamenei when he told him that he would fulfill the dream of taking Pakistan Iran bilateral ties to new heights.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syyed Ali Khamenei on May 22 at his office.

Credible diplomatic sources prevail to the meeting said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told Syyed Ali Khamenei that late Iranian President Syyed Ibrahim Raisi during his meeting in Islamabad with him(he Raisi) expressed the desire of taking Pakistan Iran ties to new heights.

Mr Shehbaz Sharif further told Syyed Ali Khamenei that since Ayatollah syyed Ibrahim Raisi is no more among us, however he would fulfill the mission of taking Pakistan Iran ties to new heights.  On this syyed Ali Khamenei expressed his sincere gratitude and  for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for personally coming over to Teheran for condolences on the passing away of syed Ibrahim Raisi in helicopter crash.  Iranian Supreme Leader said Iran considers Pakistan as brother and expressed satisfaction on current state of relationship between the two countries.

