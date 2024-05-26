Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, 18 absconders

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, public relations officers said on Saturday.

He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended five drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession. Following these directions, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Nasir Ali and recovered 1,055 heroin and 73 gram ice from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Zaheer Ahmed and recovered 530 gram hashish from his possession. Similarly, the Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Rafique and recovered 300 gram hashish from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Irfan and recovered 1,030 gram heroin from his possession.

The Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Munir and recovered 610 heroin from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. SSP Operations Islamabad directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police have arrested 18 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hour, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.

During the crackdown, the Islamabad Capital police teams have arrested 18 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours. SSP Operations said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.