Princess Zahra arrives in Chitral

Our Staff Reporter
May 26, 2024
CHITRAL   -    Princess Zahra Aga Khan, daughter of Prince Karim Aga Khan, arrived in Chitral for a two-day private visit on Saturday. She was welcomed at Chitral Airport by Member Provincial Assembly Fatihul Mulk and district administration officials. During her visit, she inspected ongoing AKDN projects in the education and health sectors aimed at improving the lives of impoverished communities. She commended the AKDN staff for their hard work and urged them to continue their efforts with dedication to support vulnerable communities. Princess Zahra also toured the Aga Khan Health Service diagnostic centre, the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat office, the Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, and other projects.

