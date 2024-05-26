Sunday, May 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Providing all kinds of facilities to special students first priority: Governor Punjab

Providing all kinds of facilities to special students first priority: Governor Punjab
Muhammad Sabrin
May 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK    -   Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that providing all kinds of facilities to special students is his first priority. He said this during his visit to Special Education Center Pindigheb. General (retd) Muhammad Arif Malik, former candidate for Punjab Assembly PPP Malik Riasat Ali Sadarial, Assistant Commissioner Malik Noor Zaman, DSP Pindi Gheb Asghar Guraiya, Principal Ghazala Yasmin and other relevant notables were also present. Governor Punjab visited different sections of the center. He announced to donate five lakh rupees, on the occasion of visiting the school. Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan said that he himself will make efforts for the improvement of the school at the government level.  

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1716695322.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024