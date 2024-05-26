Providing all kinds of facilities to special students first priority: Governor Punjab

ATTOCK - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that providing all kinds of facilities to special students is his first priority. He said this during his visit to Special Education Center Pindigheb. General (retd) Muhammad Arif Malik, former candidate for Punjab Assembly PPP Malik Riasat Ali Sadarial, Assistant Commissioner Malik Noor Zaman, DSP Pindi Gheb Asghar Guraiya, Principal Ghazala Yasmin and other relevant notables were also present. Governor Punjab visited different sections of the center. He announced to donate five lakh rupees, on the occasion of visiting the school. Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan said that he himself will make efforts for the improvement of the school at the government level.