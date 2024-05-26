Sunday, May 26, 2024
PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid discharged from hospital

PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid discharged from hospital
Web Desk
3:31 PM | May 26, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid has shifted back to jail from hospital after improvement in her health.

As per medical board sources, Dr, Yasmin Rashid has been discharged after completing anti-biotic course.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid was suffering from stomach and dehydration health issues. After treatment in hospital, Dr. Yasmin Rashid medical reports are satisfactory.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid has been discharged from Services hospital and moved to Kot Lakhpat jail.

Yesterday, Dr. Yasmin Rashid wanted to move jail according to medical board.

It is pertinent to note that three days ago, Dr. Yasmin Rashid health deteriorated and she shifted to Services Hospital by ambulance.

