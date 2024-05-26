Punjab governor vows to consult all stakeholders before signing defamation bill

Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider announced more consultation with all the stakeholders over the defamation bill.

The representatives of Joint Action Committee (JAC) called on Punjab Governor on Sunday to express the reservations of journalists’ community over the controversial bill.

The meeting was attended by CPNE President Irshad Arif, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Dunya Media Group Managing Director Naveed Kashif and former CPNE president Kazim Khan.

The meeting was also attended by Hafiz Tariq Mehmood, Imtanan Shahid and Muhammad Usman.

Senior PPP leader from central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza was also present in the meeting.

The representatives of journalist community expressed their concerns regarding the defamation bill and urged the governor to play his role in this issue.

The representatives of JAC said that the defamation bill is meant to silence the voice of media and it is against the freedom of expression.

“All the stakeholders would be taken into confidence over the controversial clauses of the bill,” said the governor.

The governor added that he will not sign the bill without further consultation with the stakeholders.

PPP leader Syed Hassan Murtaza said that we are standing with media and we don’t support this bill in its current form.