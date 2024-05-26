Punjab govt establishes Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Dept at LGH

LAHORE - The Punjab government has established a new Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Lahore General Hospital (LGH). This initiative, directed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aims to provide specialized treatment for oral and facial cancers, structural defects, and fractures resulting from accidents. According to hospital sources on Saturday, Professor Armaghan Israr Mirza, a Grade BS-20 official, has been appointed as the head of this new department. With the opening of this facility, LGH will now offer advanced and comprehensive treatment options for patients with various mouth, face, and jaw conditions. Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Amiruddin Medical College, Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, emphasized LGH’s pivotal role in treating accident injuries nationwide. He noted that the establishment of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery department would enhance LGH’s reputation, enabling it to provide all-encompassing medical care under one roof, thus eliminating the need for patients to seek treatment elsewhere.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing the health sector and ensuring high-quality medical facilities for patients. He expressed confidence in Prof. Armaghan Israr Mirza’s leadership, citing his professional skills and contributions to medical education. Prof. Al-Fareed believes that Prof. Mirza will effectively train PGMI/AMC students in oral and maxillofacial surgery, thereby enhancing their educational experience.

In a gesture of support, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar and Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain met with the newly appointed Prof. Mirza, congratulating him and presenting a bouquet of flowers. They assured him of their full cooperation in his new role. Prof. Mirza committed to leveraging his expertise and energies to elevate the department and contribute to the esteemed reputation of LGH.

The establishment of this department marks a milestone in the Punjab Government’s ongoing efforts to develop the healthcare sector, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive and high-quality medical services.