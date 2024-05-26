Punjab opp vows to challenge defamation bill

LAHORE - The opposition in the Punjab Assembly Saturday firmly vowed to challenge the recently proposed defamation bill at every possible front. Speaking to the media at the Lahore Press Club, opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar criticized the bill, claiming it reflects a specific mind-set, furthermore the bill contains contradictory clauses. Bhachar expressed concerns that if the bill passes, it would indicate that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is playing both sides. He called on the PPP to block the bill at the federal level and declared that the opposition would challenge the bill in the High Court. These people have been ruling Punjab since 1985, and now they want to extend their control to the whole of Pakistan. We need to consider our next steps carefully," Bhachar added.