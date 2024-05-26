QWP leader terms KP budget politically stunt

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao on Saturday said the provincial budget for financial year 2024-25 was a political stunt and government would be unable to receive the money it was hoping.

In a statement issued here, he said the budget was a jugglery of words to deceive the gullible people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that this would turn out to be a deficit budget.

Sikandar Sherpao said that in the budget for financial year 2023-24, the provincial government had presented it with a total volume of Rs1456 billion, but the actual figures stood at Rs1074 billion.

This year, he added, the government had presented the budget with a total outlay of Rs1754 billion but this would turn out to be a deficit budget like the previous one.

He said it was strange the meeting of the National Economic Council was yet to take place wherein the federal government conveyed the official figures about budget allocation, but the provincial government presented its budget, adding that the budget figures seemed unauthentic.

Explaining his argument, he said that on the one hand, the provincial government was criticising the centre for the poor economic condition of the country while on the other hand it was hoping to receive increased share under the federal transfers, which belied its stance.

He said the provincial government was using various pressure tactics to get relief for PTI and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Sikandar Sherpao said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was facing three main issues ie poor economic situation, rising acts of terrorism and worsening law and order. The QWP leader said the people were facing the brunt of the poor governance, adding the provincial government to avoid indulging in confrontation with the centre and focus on getting the rights of the province.

He said a new National Finance Commission (NFC) Award should be announced wherein the shares of the provinces should be enhanced.

Criticising the federal government, he said the centre should pay Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its outstanding arrears on account of net hydel profit. He said it seemed the federal government was also not sincere to pay Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its NHP arrears.