RMC hosts 6th national research conference

PESHAWAR - The Rehman Medical College’s (RMC) Student Research Society (SRS ) 6th National Annual Research Conference (NARC) opened with a grand ceremony at Bara Gali, Abbottabad on Saturday.

The conference was inaugurated by renowned researcher Dr. Murtaza Najabat Ali and is being attended by over 400 students, researchers, and faculty members from across the country. Leading research scholars and healthcare luminaries, including Principal RMC Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Zaman, Dean/CEO Lady Reading Hospital Prof. Dr. Junaid Sarfaraz, Director of Research at RMC, Dr. Iftikhar Qayum, Professor Dr. Ayaz Ayub, and President SRS Syeda Ayesha Hussain attended the opening ceremony.

The focus is on knowledge, research, and innovation as RMC students embark on two days of insightful discussions, engaging talks, groundbreaking medical discoveries, and workshops on various research topics. The conference aims to promote research among students and provide a platform for them to share their research work, learn from each other, and network with experienced researchers. The event features poster and paper presentations and discussions on the importance of research in various fields.

Addressing the conference, Director Research RMC Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Qayyum stressed the need for promoting research among students, saying, “A good researcher is a good physician, and we must encourage students to engage in research from an early age.” He praised the efforts of RMC in promoting research among MBBS students.

Principal RMC and Patron- in-Chief of the Student Research Society Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Zaman emphasized making research an essential part of undergraduate education to promote economic development in Pakistan. He highlighted that RMC students are actively participating in research, organizing this conference, and showing their interest in research and innovations.