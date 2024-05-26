I am very concerned about the increasing prevalence of self-medication in Pakistan. Unfortunately, a lack of awareness is becoming one of the most dangerous issues in our country. The main causes can be the lack of higher education, lack of awareness or knowledge, and inadequate healthcare. It is embarrassing to hear that self-medication is affecting the public due to their lack of knowledge, which can lead to severe consequences, including loss of life.

In my view, this issue can have a tremendous impact on society, leading to an increase in ailments such as cancer, diabetes, and high blood pressure. It is the duty and responsibility of the government to address this issue, but as a student, I request that the government take urgent action to solve this problem. It is essential to raise awareness, improve education, and provide better healthcare to prevent the dangers of self-medication.

HAFEEZ BALOCH,

Gichki.