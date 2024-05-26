Sunday, May 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh allocates Rs3bn for Karachi Safe City project

Sindh allocates Rs3bn for Karachi Safe City project
Web Desk
9:51 PM | May 26, 2024
National

The Sindh government has planned to make Karachi a safe city, setting aside Rs3 billion for the project.

Sindh Interior Minister Zia Linjar said the first phase of the Safe City project would be completed in 12 months.

The project would be extended to the other cities of the province gradually which would improve the law and order situation, he said.

Talking about the performance of police, he said the police department was performing better and all-out efforts would be made to improve law and order situation, he concluded.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1716695322.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024