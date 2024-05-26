Sindh allocates Rs3bn for Karachi Safe City project

The Sindh government has planned to make Karachi a safe city, setting aside Rs3 billion for the project.

Sindh Interior Minister Zia Linjar said the first phase of the Safe City project would be completed in 12 months.

The project would be extended to the other cities of the province gradually which would improve the law and order situation, he said.

Talking about the performance of police, he said the police department was performing better and all-out efforts would be made to improve law and order situation, he concluded.