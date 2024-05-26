Sindh CM to support Chief Minister Cup, Prof Hashmatullah Lodhi Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced his full support for the CM Sindh Inter-Division Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament and the Professor Hashmatullah Lodhi Memorial Inter-University Basketball Tournament. This announcement was made during a meeting with Ghulam Muhammad Khan, President of the Karachi Basketball Association, at the CM’s House. The meeting was also attended by the CM’s advisor, Syed Najmi Alam, and Senator Taj Haider. CM Shah emphasized the importance of basketball, noting its growing popularity across districts and tehsils in Sindh. He affirmed that the Sindh government is committed to promoting sports under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ensuring that athletes in the province have access to all necessary facilities. “It is a promising sign that basketball is gaining popularity not just in Karachi but throughout Sindh. The governmentisfully backing the sport. Under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, the Pakistan People’s Party is dedicated to ensuring that sports fields remain active and that our athletes receive the best possible support,” said the CM. He expressed confidence that Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar and Commissioner Karachi Syed Mohsin Naqvi will play pivotal roles in promoting sports in Karachi. Ghulam Muhammad Khan provided detailed information about the two tournaments to the CM. He mentioned that Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Vice Chancellor of NED University, is prepared to host the Inter-University Tournament, while ACH Muhammad Iqbal Memon is ready to host the CM Cup. Khan expressed gratitude for the CM’s ongoing support for sports in Sindh and requested the revival of the CM Sports Festival, which was a significant event during Syed Abdullah Shah’s tenure as CM.

Additionally, Ghulam Muhammad Khan proposed organizing a Chief Minister Cup Shooting Ball Tournament, which the Chief Minister approved. Shah instructed Khan to prepare a comprehensive summary of the festival, assuring him that the government would act on it.“This initiative reflects our commitment to promoting sports at all levels and ensuring that our youth have ample opportunities to excel,” added the CM.