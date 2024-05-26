Size of federal cabinet expected to increase soon after federal budget: Kaira

ISLAMABAD - Though the present government claims to maintain small size of federal cabinet yet it has to swell the size existing cabinet, owing to pressure from coalition partners. The ruling clique will soon finalize the matter about expansion in the federal cabinet, as some coalition partners are demanding more share in it. The size of federal cabinet is expected to increase soon after presentation of federal budget, senior politicians in the government shared with The Nation.

PPP’s, the main allied partner , has distanced itself from becoming part of federal cabinet and have not changed its decision as yet.

Whereas, the rest of the coalition partners demanding more ministries as per the size of their party. Talking to The Nation, PPP’s senior member Qamar Zaman Kaira said the party leadership has not changed its mind. “ It has been cleared that PPP would not become part of the cabinet but stay as allies,” said PPP leader mentioning that the senior leadership has still not given any hint to revise its decision. Another senior of the party, desiring not to be named, said the ruling party wants PPP to become part of the federal cabinet. “Our members will take Chairmanships of standing committees but not prefer to become part of the cabinet,” he said.

Whereas, MQM-P will soon demand more ministries from the ruling party. The party also contemplating to join hands with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) by joining treasury benches in Sindh Assembly. As, MQM-P’s senior members are engaged in discussions with PPP’s senior leadership to set terms and conditions before joining the Sindh Government.

A delegation of MQM-P’s senior members also held meeting PPP Co-Chairman/President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss important matters related to Sindh. The final decision to join Sindh Government will be taken after the presentation of Provincial budget, likely to be presented in the next month. Sources said that yhe MQM-P will be given some more ministries in the federal cabinet as promised by the ruling party. When contacted, MQM-P senior leader Zahid Malik said that the party leadership in the CEC meeting will take final decision about demanding more ministries and joining government in Sindh.