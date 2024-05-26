SMIU’s 5th convocation to be held on May 29

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University will organise the 5th convocation on Wednesday (May 29). The graduating students of the batches of Fall 2021, Spring 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 will be conferred degrees. In this respect, a meeting of SMIU’s deans of different faculties and concerned officials was held at the conference room of the university, which was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai. The arrangements of the convocation were reviewed in detail and different committees were formed to execute the tasks. The meeting also decided that the proceedings of the convocation would start at 5.00 pm, but the graduating students will be called to the venue at 1:30 pm for reporting. Addressing the meeting Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said it would be a mega event of Sindh Madaressatul Islam University, in which the Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor, Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission and other dignitaries along with graduating students, their parents, faculty members and officers of the university are invited.