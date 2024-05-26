Special persons’ cases discussed

SARGODHA - A meeting of the district assessment board for special persons was held at District Headquarters Hospital Mianwali and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Piplan on Saturday. Deputy Director Social Welfare Khizar Hayat Khan and other board members attended the meeting. Khizar Hayat Khan said that a total of 277 cases of special persons were presented to the board in which 178 persons were declared special, 12 cases were rejected, cases of 24 persons were forwarded to District Headquarter Hospital Mianwali from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Piplan, while 2 persons were referred to Lahore for further examination. He said that 61 people were absent from the board. He said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the registration of special persons in Mianwali district was going on, out of which about 1100 persons were registered and 400 special person’s certificates were changed and re-issued again.