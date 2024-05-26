Supply of essential medicines in KP hospitals continues

Peshawar - On behalf of Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, the supply of essential medicines in hospitals continues all across the province. On Saturday, consignments of essential medicines were sent to seven more district headquarters hospitals, according to a spokesman of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The hospitals included DHQ Abbottabad, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Mardan, Nowshera, and Nasirullah Babar Memorial Hospital.

There is an ample amount of medicines in the warehouse, and the supply is ongoing as per the need, said Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah during his visit to various hospitals. “About 10 billion rupees have been allocated for the purchase of medicines,” he noted.

Earlier in Ramazan, medicines were sent to 13 DHOs and 17 district headquarters hospitals. The health minister emphasized that the non-availability of medicines in any hospital is not acceptable and that supplying medicines to remote hospitals would reduce the burden on hospitals in Peshawar.