Sunday, May 26, 2024
Three women perish as van falls into gorge in KP's Tank area

Web Desk
9:53 PM | May 26, 2024
National

Three women lost their lives and seven others were injured when a van fell into a ditch in Tank area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to rescuers, the incident occurred on the outskirts of Larwaza village, where the van skidded off the road and into the ditch due to brake failure.

The victims included a girl and two women, while seven women sustained injuries.

Police stated that the family involved in the accident was heading to an engagement ceremony.

Rescuers shifted the injured to Tank district headquarters hospital for treatment.

