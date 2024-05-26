Trials for U-23 KP Games end in Malakand

Swat - Trials for male and female players of the Malakand Region have been completed for the forthcoming U-23 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games, with over two thousand participants across 20 different disciplines. Cricket trials took place at Makan Bagh Cricket Academy, drawing more than eight hundred participants. Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq stated that trials were also conducted in Chitral, providing opportunities for talented players. Trials for female athletes occurred at Girls College Chitral, while male trials were held at Chitral Sports Complex.

A detailed meeting of the District Sports Officers from Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Bajaur, and Swat was held before the trials.