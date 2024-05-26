Sunday, May 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two kids trapped in car die of suffocation

Agencies
May 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NOUSHEHRO FEROZE   -   Two kids suffocated to death after being trapped inside a locked car in Tharo Shah Khanzada Mohalla of Kandiaro, neighborhood of Noushehro Feroze district, reported on Saturday. According to the channel, the victim boys are identified as 5-year-old Hasan and 4-year-old Hussain. They were the sons of Aqeel Khanzada. As per the channel report, the incident occurred when the children were left in the car by their father, who went into the house. Unaware of the danger, the children remained in the vehicle. After two hours of frantic searching by the family, the children were discovered in the car, but it was too late.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1716695322.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024