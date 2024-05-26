Two kids trapped in car die of suffocation

NOUSHEHRO FEROZE - Two kids suffocated to death after being trapped inside a locked car in Tharo Shah Khanzada Mohalla of Kandiaro, neighborhood of Noushehro Feroze district, reported on Saturday. According to the channel, the victim boys are identified as 5-year-old Hasan and 4-year-old Hussain. They were the sons of Aqeel Khanzada. As per the channel report, the incident occurred when the children were left in the car by their father, who went into the house. Unaware of the danger, the children remained in the vehicle. After two hours of frantic searching by the family, the children were discovered in the car, but it was too late.